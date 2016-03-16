Black eyeliner is like the white tee of the beauty world. It plays nice with every color under the sun and works for any occasion. But at this point, it's also a little, well, expected. That's where Fashion Week comes in. Thanks to the trend's emergence at the spring 2016 shows, we found a new color du jour: aqua blue liner. And we're ready to make the swap.
Watch above as we break down the basics of wearing this bright pop of color on your eyes in this second installment of Five Ingredient Makeover. (The secret — keep the rest of your look simple with just a bit of mascara and a wash of pink lipstick from Burt's Bees.) Once you give the shade a try, we bet you'll ditch those plain white tees for the rest of the season.
Produced by Patrick O'Connor; Directed by Daniel Bellury and Hagan Hinshaw; Photographed by Bryan Thomas; Styled by Alex Silva; Hair by Kristian Kanika; Makeup by Janessa Pare; Nails by Jini Lim.
