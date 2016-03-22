Individuality runs deep through our system here at Refinery29, and that sentiment goes all the way to who we cast for our original photo shoots. From highlighting models that break the traditional definition of beauty to enlisting our own kick-ass staffers for unconventional makeovers, we're always trying to feature fresh faces and collaborate with liked-minded partners that move the conversation forward. That's why we teamed up with Make Up For Ever, another brand that celebrates diversity and self-expression, to cast you for our next shoot.
Entering the contest is as easy as show and tell: Just Instagram a before-and-after selfie that shows us your base-makeup application technique, along with your trick for flawless coverage. Maybe it involves dots for the right amount of product or a buffing technique — the more innovative, the more unique, the better. Tag your snap with #ShareYourShade and #Contest, otherwise your selfie won't count no matter how great it is.
Three winners will be chosen by a pro panel of judges and flown to New York City (as in, fo' free!) for an exclusive photo shoot with R29 and Make Up For Ever. You'll be given the star treatment with hair, makeup, and a professional photographer — and be featured on our site, of course.
And, heads up: If you're in the Los Angeles, Atlanta, or New Jersey areas this April, Make Up For Ever has an extra treat for you. Stop by any of the malls below for expert beauty advice, makeovers, swag, and a shot at winning $2,500 worth of Make Up For Ever products. Now, you don't need to show up to enter the contest, but hey — we'll never say no to freebies.
April 1 and 2 from 12 to 8 p.m.: Americana Mall in Glendale, Los Angeles
April 8 and 9 from 12 to 8 p.m.: Perimeter Mall in Atlanta, Georgia
April 15 and 16 from 11 a.m to 6 p.m.: Menlo Park Mall in Edison, New Jersey
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 04/16/2016 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here.
