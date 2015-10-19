You probably go to great lengths to keep your hair healthy and happy. Daily shampoo sessions (or maybe you're an every-other-day girl), weekly conditioning masks, and the occasional overnight frizz-fighting cocktail — your routine is, let's say, involved. But just as something as innocuous as your apartment can mess with your skin, your hair-care routine could be unintentionally harming your strands — no matter how comprehensive it might be.
Now, we're not trying to come between you and your curling iron. To get into the specifics of what really causes damage, we called in a team of pros: natural-hair specialist Chuck Amos, hairstylist Adam Maclay, and colorist Chris Petroff. They helped us identify the biggest styling pitfalls and issues for every hair type and texture, then gave us their tried-and-true tips for maintaining your healthiest hair. From avoiding volumizing sprays on straight, fine hair to exactly how to treat dryness and damage with Pantene's Daily Moisture Renewal shampoo and conditioner (hint: there's more to it than just washing your hair), these expert insights are here to make your #hairgoals a reality.
