This Beauty Trend Will Bring Out Your Inner Artist

Jada Wong
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photographed by Nadya Wasylko.
When we talk about beauty trends, we’re usually referencing ones you can clearly see — like electrifying blue eyeliner or velvety matte-red lips. But there’s a new craze that’s been sneaking up on our radar — one that's not quite visible to the eyes (if you're doing it right, that is). We’re talking about color correcting.

This trend throws it back all the way to elementary-school art class, using basic principles of color theory. By applying unconventional makeup shades like bright red, mint green, and Easter-egg yellow (colors that are complementary to concerns such as redness or dark circles), you can neutralize your complexion, create radiance, and more. And when applied in teeny-tiny doses, these shades provide an even canvas, so you can use less concealer and foundation. Major win, right?

To get you started, we broke down the color-correcting basics you need to know with the help of makeup artist Sophie Haig. Her goof-proof tips coupled with key product picks (all found at the beauty-lover’s version of heaven: Sephora) are all you need to become a true artiste.
Sephora Skin Color Correcting Trend Guide
Beauty
written by Jada Wong
Photographed by Nadya Wasylko; Styled by Connie Berg at Kate Ryan Inc. ; Hair by Charlie Taylor at Honey Artists; Makeup by Sophie Haig; Nails by Yukie Miyakawa at Kate Ryan Inc.; Modeled by Karmay at Wilhelmina; Modeled by Ida at Fusion Model Management; Modeled by Sigail at Muse Management; Photographed by Nadya Wasylko.

More from Makeup