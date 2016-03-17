When we talk about beauty trends, we’re usually referencing ones you can clearly see — like electrifying blue eyeliner or velvety matte-red lips. But there’s a new craze that’s been sneaking up on our radar — one that's not quite visible to the eyes (if you're doing it right, that is). We’re talking about color correcting.
This trend throws it back all the way to elementary-school art class, using basic principles of color theory. By applying unconventional makeup shades like bright red, mint green, and Easter-egg yellow (colors that are complementary to concerns such as redness or dark circles), you can neutralize your complexion, create radiance, and more. And when applied in teeny-tiny doses, these shades provide an even canvas, so you can use less concealer and foundation. Major win, right?
To get you started, we broke down the color-correcting basics you need to know with the help of makeup artist Sophie Haig. Her goof-proof tips coupled with key product picks (all found at the beauty-lover’s version of heaven: Sephora) are all you need to become a true artiste.
