The holidays in New York City are pure magic. The colorfully lit tree at Rockefeller Center, department stores going ham on their window displays — there’s just nothing else like it. It's also a time of year when we tend to get a little more experimental with our beauty routines. Our trusty BB cream-plus-mascara combo doesn't cut it when the rest of the city is all aglow — we want in on the action.
To bring you some fresh inspiration, we're highlighting 10 of our favorite head-turning looks we spied on the streets of NYC. From gilded eyes to luxe wine-colored lips, these unexpected, holiday trends will make you forget your usual makeup M.O. And, while they'll no doubt stir up your festive spirit, they can be worn well after the season is over and the tinsel is packed away. This is thanks to makeup artist Ashleigh Ciucci's expert techniques and top Maybelline product recs. Let the holiday countdown begin.
