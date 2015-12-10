Try as we might to attain them, there is no such thing as the one set of brows to rule them all. Certain shapes have come and gone, like the pencil-thin look that defined the '90s, but a well-groomed brow (no matter the size) is always in style. Take it from a pro who's seen and shaped his fair share — Jared Bailey, Benefit Cosmetics’ global brow expert. "There’s no perfect, cookie-cutter brow shape," he says. "It's really about [finding] proportion and balance. That’s what an ideal brow does for your eyes and face."
What it really comes down to is finding the right shape to best frame your face. To help, Bailey broke down five of the most common natural brow shapes and explained how they can sometimes lead us astray. Fortunately, he also has the fix, revealing expert techniques for finessing each shape. Whether it's adding some extra definition here or plucking a few unnecessary strays there, you're sure to find a way to transform your own arches into art. And that's a literal eye-opener.
What it really comes down to is finding the right shape to best frame your face. To help, Bailey broke down five of the most common natural brow shapes and explained how they can sometimes lead us astray. Fortunately, he also has the fix, revealing expert techniques for finessing each shape. Whether it's adding some extra definition here or plucking a few unnecessary strays there, you're sure to find a way to transform your own arches into art. And that's a literal eye-opener.