We talk a lot about beauty trends at Refinery29. Glitter beards, sunset hair — it's our job to keep you updated on all the buzzy happenings. But there are certain looks that go beyond fads — like classic red lips. Not only does a flash of crimson add instant oomph to any outfit, it's also about to become the easiest look to pull off for the holidays thanks to our expert tips.
The first step to a traffic-stopping pout is to create a smooth base, so prep with a moisturizing lip balm. Let it absorb for a few minutes, or if you're pressed for time, remove any excess with a blotting paper or tissue. Next, use a small lip brush to apply creamy, matte red lipstick from the center of your lips to your outer corners for control and precision. Maybelline's Color Sensational Creamy Mattes has the slightest amount of sheen, so you can avoid that dreaded chalky look while still achieving a true matte finish. Plus, it gives your lips extra moisture (which you'll need as the temps drop!) with the addition of honey, sesame seed oil, and beeswax. Then, just blot and go.
Once you've got the technique down, head here to find your favorite shade of red for a look you'll wear all season — and long after other trends have faded.
