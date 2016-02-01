While the stars spend awards season walking on red carpets and sipping bubbly in ballrooms, we spend it live-tweeting from our couches and taking sparrow-faced selfies. Well, this year, we're making those selfies count, because they can get you into the Grammys — kind of.
Together with Crest, we’re giving you guys a shot at winning a custom illustration of you killing it on the red carpet. Here’s the deal: Tweet @Refinery29 and @Crest a selfie with the hashtags #StrikeASmile and #Sweepstakes, and we’ll choose 100 fans to illustrate. You can strike a fierce pose, throw up some peace signs, show off those pearly whites, your call — we’ve got a major team of artists at the ready. If you’re one of the lucky 100, we'll tweet you back with your illustration and feature it on our Facebook page in an exclusive photo album. It’s like being on the red carpet, only better because you can still wear your sweatpants.
Want in? Then find your best pose and start smiling — you’ve got a show to get to.
Together with Crest, we’re giving you guys a shot at winning a custom illustration of you killing it on the red carpet. Here’s the deal: Tweet @Refinery29 and @Crest a selfie with the hashtags #StrikeASmile and #Sweepstakes, and we’ll choose 100 fans to illustrate. You can strike a fierce pose, throw up some peace signs, show off those pearly whites, your call — we’ve got a major team of artists at the ready. If you’re one of the lucky 100, we'll tweet you back with your illustration and feature it on our Facebook page in an exclusive photo album. It’s like being on the red carpet, only better because you can still wear your sweatpants.
Want in? Then find your best pose and start smiling — you’ve got a show to get to.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 02/07/2016 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
Advertisement