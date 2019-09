The Most Anticipated Pop Culture Moments Of 2019

Have you seen Succession ? I hope you've seen Succession. It is one of the best — if not The Best — TV series of 2018. I can't even imagine the filthy rich and fucked up drama the Roy family will get into next season. Or... can I? Pitch: Armie Hammer joins the cast for an episode as one of Roman's (Kieran Culkin) old college buddies. Now, they hate each other. They would scream and yell and maybe do some cocaine together? (Hammer's a pro at faking it thanks to Sorry To Bother You ). Hammer's already proved he can easily be That Rich Hot Guy With Money after The Social Network and Nocturnal Animals. Plus, that means Hammer's character could have a height measuring contest with fellow tall man Cousin Greg (Nicolas Braun). Oh my God, get me into the writer's room, please.