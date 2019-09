Everyone Is Talking About It After Cardi B & Pete Davidson: What Is Stan Culture?

Stanning has likely existed for as long as celebrities have (so, always) but the internet has allowed fans to take their devotion to the next level, building communities around their shared interests and promoting their favorite artists’ work. The term itself goes back to a 2000 song by Eminem, where he combined the words “stalker” and “fan” to create a rather terrifying, macabre story of a fan whose obsession with the rapper went too far. From this meta-narrative, the word “Stan” entered our cultural lexicon — the Oxford English Dictionary even formally entered the word into its database last year, defining it as an “overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity.”