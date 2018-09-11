Cardi B's Blue Tom Ford Lipstick Sold Out In Less Than 24 Hours

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
If I told you I wasn’t manically refreshing Instagram for updates on the Nicki Minaj and Cardi B fiasco that transpired during New York Fashion Week, I'd be a straight up liar. I couldn’t help but stalk Instagram comments to get a taste of what #BardiGang and the Barbz had to say about the alleged altercation. One angry stan commented, “Cardi B’s career is over," but instead her shine only intensified.
The next day, the rapper announced that she was getting her very first namesake lipstick with Tom Ford beauty — further multiplying her rapidly growing empire. Cardi joins the ranks of Naomi Campbell, Uma Thurman, Gal Gadot (and more), who all have custom Tom Ford colors in their honor. The newest addition to the Tom Ford Boys and Girls collection is a brazen blue shade simply called Cardi. A few hours after the news broke, the lipstick sold out online, proving that nothing — not even a flying stiletto — can dim Cardi's superstardom.
Luckily for makeup hoarders who planned to splurge on the $36 bullet, there's plenty of blue lipstick to go around. Ahead you'll find formulas that'll make your lips shine like sapphire. Plus, these dupes will save your checking account a few bucks, too.
There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.