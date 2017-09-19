Why Taylor Swift & Nicki Minaj Stans Are Banning Together To Keep “Bodak Yellow” Off The Charts

Are you ready for a tale of drama and intrigue? Settle back, as we delve into this story of stans doing things on the internet that leave many outside the stan world scratching their heads.
Think back to the faraway days of...last month. It seems so long ago, we know. Taylor Swift hadn't yet released the hounds (or snake?) that is "Look What You Made Me Do", and "Despacito" was still sitting cozy at the very top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts.
As soon as "Look" was released, it went straight from #77 to #1, which prevented Luis Fonsí's jam from breaking the record for longest-running song at #1 (Mariah Carey holds the record for "One Sweet Day"). Taylor Swift fans and Mariah Carey fans were delighted when "Look" prevented "Despacito" from breaking Carey's record. Meanwhile, "Bodak Yellow" by Cardi B was the dark horse, working its way slowly up the charts.
Flash forward two weeks to today. "Bodak Yellow" is #2. "Look What You Made Me Do" is still #1, but Cardi B stans are determined to dethrone Taylor and her snakes. They've taken to Twitter to encourage each other to stream "Bodak Yellow" in order for the song to make it to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
? REMINDER TO STREAM BODAK YELLOW TO GET QUEEN CARDI B TO NO. 1 ?— ♡ lauren ♡ (@laurendelbae_) September 18, 2017
Anyway Bodak Yellow is still .69 cents, go buy it so Cardi B can knock Taylor swift out her mf way.— ? (@honeysucckle) September 18, 2017
Taylor Swift fans, as you can imagine, are not going down without a fight. And they've found an unlikely partner to secure their idol's place on the #1 spot: Barbz, the army of Nicki Minaj fans.
You may briefly recall that Nicki and Taylor had a spot of drama back in 2015 when there was some, uh, miscommunication on Taylor's end about women of color not being nominated for awards. Taylor's comments were disappointing, but the two megawatt pop stars made up on the VMAs 2015 stage, appearing for a duet performance. Any references to Nicki were notably absent from the "Look What You Made Me Do" video, in which Taylor airs all of her grudges in the music world. So it's safe to say that the two are fine with each other.
Now, That Grape Juice has a story about how Swifties and Barbz are now colluding to prevent "Bodak Yellow" from hitting #1. Taylor fans want to assure her spot at the top, while Nicki fans feel threatened by Cardi B being called the "next" Nicki Minaj by the media (as if there even can be another Nicki, and as if Nicki and Cardi B are feuding, which they are not). Nicki has also not had one of her singles reach #1, and her fans are eager to see this happen. So now both Taylor and Nicki fans are streaming "LWYMMD" as much as they can to stop "Bodak Yellow," with the hashtag #LWYMMDStreamingParty.
We need to mention that none of these stars are beefing with each other, and we'd like to see everyone live their life and do their thing. This is truly way too much.
Cardi b doesn't deserve to break a record that hasn't been broken in 23 years .. that's Nicki's. Stream #LWYMMDStreamingParty !!!!! pic.twitter.com/LVTVRZ84cd— Gemini ? (@YoursTrulyChino) September 17, 2017
#LWYMMDStreamingParty I wanted to thank all of the #Barbz streaming Taylor today! We promise to put Nicki at the top when she releases NM4? pic.twitter.com/z1vK4d1Wls— Sydney✨19 (@honeyroseswift) September 17, 2017
#LWYMMDStreamingParty LETS GO BARBZ X SWIFTIES pic.twitter.com/2KnKZywGps— ig : @nateclip (@nateclip) September 18, 2017
We are coming to save Nicki and Taylor's record. Welcome to #LWYMMDStreamingParty ? pic.twitter.com/UdT7IdVajr— Nicki stan (@minajarmys) September 17, 2017
