Julia Roberts Explains Her Obsession With Billie Eilish

Julia Roberts is everything to a lot of people. But only one person is everything to Julia Roberts: 16-year-old singer Billie Eilish.
Mixed in between all her Instagram photos with her on-screen son and Ben Is Back co-star Lucas Hedges, and throwback photos of a young Roberts on the red carpe, is a blurry photo of the actress with Eilish. Roberts is beaming at the "ocean eyes" artist behind-the-scenes at a show. The photo is captioned, " I [heart emoji] Billie Eilish." And the photo is everything.
As both a Roberts and Eilish fan, I had to know more about this alleged friendship, so I asked Roberts about the Instagram while interviewing her for her new film Ben Is Back. It was there that Roberts revealed her obsession with the blue-haired singer. (Follow her, she's brilliant on the app.) Hedges also joined in on the story, adding that he also loves Eilish's music.
Julia Roberts.: "[Whispers] Billie Eilish is everything."
Lucas Hedges: "I love her music."
J.R.: "It’s so incredible. And what I love even more, more, more is that I fell in love with her music. Then I got the opportunity to meet her the other night and see her brother, Finneas — stop the world [Ed. note — Julia’s son, the one that looks similar to Hedges, is also named Phinnaeus] — who is an incredible musician in his own right. He plays with her when she comes on stage."
L.H.: "Wow."
J.R.: "They seem very adorably close, so they’ve got me right there. And then guess who’s just hanging out, loving their kids, and making it all work? Mom and Dad!"
L.H.: "Really?!"
J.R.: "Yes, it’s SO great!"
L.H.: "Not playing…?"
J.R.: "No, just like there and loving them and cheering them on and supporting them in every way. She’s a little heavenly creature for sure that one."
And that is the story of Julia Roberts and Billie Eilish.
