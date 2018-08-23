How Netflix Is Creating Its Very Own Star System

Since Netflix releases its original content to subscribers all at once, the streaming service need not worry about persuading people to go to theaters like studios do. Audience butts are already in their seats, so to speak — and they’re tweeting as they watch along, turning actors into stars through the force of sheer viral enthusiasm (see: Centineo, the entire cast of Queer Eye). Star-making is forged through virality, not through pre-existing popularity. As a result of this more democratic model, “much more talent is going to be given an opportunity because there’s not the restriction of box office numbers,” Notcutt predicts. Originals can be cast with “the right people,” and audiences will reward the right people, too.