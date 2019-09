Twenty minutes into the new Netflix movie The Package , the movie’s real star makes its debut. After being severed from the body of high schooler Jeremy Abelar (Eduardo Franco), his penis hurtles through the night sky, arcs past the full moon, and thuds onto the forest floor. The penis’s adventures have only just begun. Like a wide-eyed college freshman, many new experiences await our phallic friend. Over the course of the movie, the penis will be covered in vomit, roasted over a campfire like a marshmallow, bitten by a snake, attached to another man’s body, and then cut back off again.