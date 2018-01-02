In 2018, Netflix will further sap your motivation to brave the cold and crowds of the outside world to head to a movie theater. The streaming service plans to debut an unprecedented number of original movie offerings, including Netflix-produced movies, foreign acquirements, and movies Netflix purchased from film festivals.
“This past quarter we released eight original films,” Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said during an investors call in October 2017. “We plan on about 80 coming up next year. And they range anywhere from the million-dollar Sundance [Film Festival] hit all the way up to something on a much larger scale, like we’re seeing on Bright, which will be at the end of this year and Irishman, which is with Martin Scorsese, that should be in early 2019.”
As we've learned from Mudbound, the Dee Rees-directed American saga that's been garnering Oscar buzz, Netflix is gearing up to be a big-time contender in the movie scene. Here are some of 2018's highlights. We'll be updating the list as the year goes on.