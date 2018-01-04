The Best Netflix Original Series For You, Based On Your Sign

House of Cards, Netflix's first original scripted series, came out in 2013. In the four years that have followed, Netflix has become a powerhouse in developing intelligent, experimental, and above all, quality TV. There are the shows we know we already love, like Orange is the New Black and Stranger Things. Netflix also keeps rolling out astonishingly good content, like last year's American Vandal, a parody on the true crime genre set in a high school.
Amid all this, how can you choose which Netflix original show to watch next? Let's approach Netflix binge-watching methodically, using the precise science that is astrology. We've matched up one Netflix original series with each of the twelve zodiac signs. Some shows just exude a certain vibe that aligns with a sign, whereas some shows have characters that are definitely a sign (Kimmy Schmidt is such a Libra).
So, without further ado: Let the stars choose what you click "play" on next.
Ready to launch into the new year but not sure where to start? Take a cue from the stars and let your horoscope guide you. 'Scope the rest of your year here.
