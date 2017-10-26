Netflix’s NSFW True Crime Spoof Gets A Season 2

Today, Netflix announced that its true crime parody American Vandal will return for a second season. According to Variety, we’ll be getting 8 more episodes of the mockumentary show, and season one’s showrunner Dan Lagana will return to work on the new season. Also returning are the creators and producers of the show Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda.
American Vandal’s brand new season two teaser trailer, which was posted to YouTube by Netflix earlier today, is just 32 seconds long, but it’s enough to get fans of the show excited. The trailer shows that the character of Peter Maldonado, who is portrayed by Tyler Alvares, will be featured in the series’ second season. However, from what we can tell, this time, Peter will be joined by the some never-before-seen students.
Advertisement
All 32-seconds of the trailer are spent panning over various photos in a high school yearbook, showing several different kids in red sweaters, sweater vests, and crisp white shirts. It focus in on five different students, Halen Goldenberg, Abby Kessler, Ted Hu, Olivia Goodman, and Ben Vallahan. As that happens, we hear Peter Maldonado narrate, "You can be born into the perfect family, the perfect school, the perfect life, but can you be born above the law?"
The line hints that once again Peter will be investigating and documenting a crime in season 2 of American Vandal, and that it might also explore ideas like class and privilege. Of course, since this is spoof of other true crime shows, we know it's not going to take any of those big issues too seriously.
Season 1 of American Vandal, which came out just last month, was well-received and even had viewers committed to theorizing who actually vandalized the faculty cars with all those penises. With that in mind, we have high hopes for season 2, which is set to be released in 2018. See the full teaser trailer below.
Advertisement