Netflix's New True Crime Series Actually Tricked People Into Trying To Solve It

Listen, I know that American Vandal is a mockumentary . I know it's not true, and I know the point was to prove that true crime documentaries can make us care about anything — but myself, along with many other viewers , are still falling into the trap. Case in point: this Reddit thread . As is customary for most true crime documentaries, fans have taken the show and run with it, finding clues and theories to draw their own conclusions. The only difference is that American Vandal is about fictional penis graffiti — but that hasn't stopped avid viewers of the show from doing their own investigative reporting, especially since the first season didn't end with a clear answer.