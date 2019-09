Netflix’s new sci-fi epic Altered Carbon is a lot of things: futuristic noir, action romp, literally star-crossed love story, the list goes on. But, when you really drill down to the core of the series, it’s the kind of show that starts discussions. I legitimately cannot count the number of conversations I’ve had about how the 10-episode thriller treats sex, violence, and nudity . Even when you’re not sure exactly where you come down on those topics and the Netflix adventure, hey, at least you’re really thinking.