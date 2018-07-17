While almost no one in the core cast has a completely good time in Orange Is The New Black season 6, it often feels disproportionately cruel to its women of color. Not to spoil anything, but tragedy comes for the Black and brown women of this show, and it comes hard. It is realistic in a way that unflinchingly reminds viewers of the awful racist realities of this world, but it’s also dejecting. This wouldn’t seem so bad if the proceedings were merely somber for all involved. Yet, there are some truly heartwarming, optimistic, and, even romantic moments over these 13 episodes — and nearly all of them just go to the white members of the cast. As a brown viewer, that choice doesn’t feel like keeping a show “real.” It feels like a painful ride on a depressing see-saw.