The time has come, Orange Is the New Black fans. On June 17, all 13 episodes of season 4 will be available to watch in one glorious, weekend-long binge. But if, like us, you need to be reminded of what was going down in Litchfield when we left off, we've got you covered.



Final scene: The inmates had escaped the prison — not to try to find their way home or a cheeseburger, but to splash and frolic in a nearby lake. There was laughter and sunshine, and even a game of fetch with a turtle. But prior to this idyllic brush with freedom, in true OITNB fashion, the characters had their own twisted, complicated story lines — romance! suicide! a baby! — behind bars.



So before you spend the next three days with Piper and crew, check out our refresher. We can’t promise it will be as riveting as Crazy Eyes’ Time Hump Chronicles, but here’s hoping. (Cue the “You’ve Got Time” theme song, which will no doubt be stuck in your head for the next few weeks.)