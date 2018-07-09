Orange Is The New Black was, for four seasons, almost a workplace comedy. Set in a New York prison called Litchfield, the show followed a core group of inmates as they lived, loved, and tried in vain to escape the horrors of the prison system. Most of the action took place in the prison, with the exception of the show's traditional flashbacks.
In season 5, that all changed. The fifth season brought the action to a bracing, tragic halt as the Litchfield prisoners tried to stage a revolution. It took place over just a few days, whereas other seasons stretched over months and months. The series ended when an emergency response team broke into the prison using "by any means necessary tactics." Litchfield as we knew it — from seasons 1 through 5 — was over. And now? Now, the girls of Litchfield are headed to a new prison. In the season 6 trailer, which drops Monday, the show's stalwarts are in maximum security prison.
"This isn't home," Suzanne (Uzo Aduba) says nervously, entering her new habitat. A new prison means new social orders to navigate. And, the girls are being investigated regarding last season's events.
Ahead, see an exclusive first look at season 6 as well as the first full trailer.