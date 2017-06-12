Story from TV Shows

Did You Notice This HUGE Error In The OITNB Finale?

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Jojo Whilden/Netflix.
Warning: This article contains spoilers about the season 5 finale of Orange Is The New Black.
When Orange Is The New Black decided to make its fifth season take place over a three-day period, fans (including myself) were skeptical. Poussey's (Samira Wiley) death was tragic, preventable, and representative of broader issues about police brutality. But having 13 episodes devoted to the riot and its aftermath seemed like a lot. The show handled it well, though, using new character backstories and flashbacks to keep the plot from feeling stale.
Still, there's a glaring continuity error in the finale, and it needs to be addressed.
Advertisement
When the riot is over, and the emergency response team storms the prison, they tell Nita (Gita Reddy), Figueroa (Alysia Reiner), and Caputo (Nick Sandow) that the prisoner count is "10 short." They've evacuated the prison and brought the inmates onto the lawn, but 10 of them are still missing. Caputo realizes they must be in the former pool area.
And there are 10 people there — Red (Kate Mulgrew), Blanca (Laura Gomez), Piper (Taylor Schilling), Alex (Laura Prepon), Suzanne (Uzo Aduba), Nicky (Natasha Lyonne), Taystee (Danielle Brooks), Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore), Gloria (Selenis Leyva) and Frieda (Dale Soules). But there are more than 10 people missing. Pennsatucky (Taryn Manning) and Chang (Lori Tan Chinn) have both escaped. So really, 12 inmates are missing, but since Linda (Beth Dover) is still counted among the inmates, the count should be 11 short, not 10.
It's possible the Netflix series has another twist in mind, and there's someone else, in addition to Linda, who's not supposed to be in the group of inmates. But more likely, the escapees (and Linda) were forgotten about, and this is just another continuity error this season. (There's another error in the flashback about Taystee's first days at Litchfield — in season 1, we learn that she worked in the library before Poussey, not vice versa.)
Fans noticed the miscount, though, and plenty of them tweeted about the mistake.
The only other explanation, as one Twitter user posited, is that Chang was caught on the other side of the fence. But that seems pretty unlikely — no one was around when she made her run for it.
Advertisement
Read These Stories Next:
Sick Of TV? These Shows Will Get You Addicted All Over Again
Director Admits This Rape Scene Was Nonconsensual & Designed To "Humiliate" Actress
The Problematic SATC Scene No One Talks About
Advertisement

More from TV

R29 Original Series