People Are Super Confused Over Shannon Purser's Emmy Nomination

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
From the moment Barb stepped on screen in the first season of Netflix's Stranger Things, a collective hysteria broke out over the internet. Viewers fell in love with the underdog, who only appeared in the series for four episodes before being captured and taken to the Upside Down. Ever since, people have been demanding #JusticeForBarb, and apparently that fervor has carried actress Shannon Purser all the way to the Emmys. While the 20-year-old was most recently seen on Riverdale, the academy still has Barb on the brain, and gave the actress a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.
While Barb is a fan favorite, some people don't believe her role on the show warrants a nomination in a category alongside women like Alexis Bledel, Laverne Cox, and Cicely Tyson, and they're taking to Twitter to vent.
"BARB GETTING AN EMMY NOMINATION FOR STRANGER THINGS DOESN'T MAKE ANY SENSE," wrote one fan.
"I'm sorry I loved barb in stranger things but I don't get why people are SO obsessed with her and like why was she nominated for an Emmy???" another asked.
"why on earth is barb from stranger things nominated for an emmy??" someone asked. "WHAT DID SHE EVEN DO?? she died after like 2 scenes."
People are blaming the internet, and the fact that her character went totally viral, for the nom, saying the academy essentially just nominated a meme.
"She was great, but maybe more of a cultural phenom of the moment?" one person wondered.
"lmao fuckin Stranger Things Barb got an Emmy nomination and I hold you all personally responsible," added another.
It's not all criticism — other fans are over the moon that their favorite character is finally getting recognition.
"Barb from Stranger Things got an Emmy Nomination," one wrote. "#JusticeforBarb has finally happened."
"BARB GOT NOMINATED FOR AN EMMYIM SO HAPPY FOR HER," another cried.
Purser herself is just taking this in stride.
"Wow. I am so incredibly honored," she wrote on Twitter. "Thank you so much. Congratulations to all the other incredible nominees."
Whether or not you think the role was Emmy-worthy, you can't deny we could always use more Shannon Purser on our screens.
