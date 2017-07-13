People Are Super Confused Over Shannon Purser's Emmy Nomination

BARB GETTING AN EMMY NOMINATION FOR STRANGER THINGS DOESN'T MAKE ANY SENSE.— Fam Serguson (@smnth_frgsn) July 13, 2017
I'm sorry I loved barb in stranger things but I don't get why people are SO obsessed with her and like why was she nominated for an Emmy????— Ashley Paulina (@AshCawley) July 13, 2017
why on earth is barb from stranger things nominated for an emmy?? WHAT DID SHE EVEN DO?? she died after like 2 scenes.— dani (@strangersensate) July 13, 2017
File under Stranger Things: An #Emmy nod for #Barb on #StrangerThings She was great, but maybe more of a cultural phenom of the moment? pic.twitter.com/bfgrroVtrU— Jeff Poulos (@jeffpoulos) July 13, 2017
lmao fuckin Stranger Things Barb got an Emmy nomination and I hold you all personally responsible— tom philip, moron. (@tommphilip) July 13, 2017
Barb from Stranger Things got an Emmy Nomination. #JusticeforBarb has finally happened?— Josh Jensen (@jjensen1031) July 13, 2017
BARB GOT NOMINATED FOR AN EMMY— Mark Suki (@themarksuki) July 13, 2017
IM SO HAPPY FOR HER#strangerthings
Wow. I am so incredibly honored. Thank you so much. Congratulations to all the other incredible nominees. @TheEmmys— Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) July 13, 2017