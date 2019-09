Surely Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer had no idea what they were in for when our beloved Barb Holland, played by Shannon Purser, disappeared. The internet wanted answers: Where the hell is Barb? we asked. By now most of us have come to accept that Barb was swallowed by the Upside Down. She is no more . However, Purser is back and slated to appear in the next episode of The CW's new series Riverdale . That's right, Stranger Things' breakout star appears in episode 3, "Body Double," as noted by Den Of Geek . Her character Ethel Muggs, will appear in this week's episode. "It’s a darker, moodier take on the Archie comics. I play Ethel Muggs. She’s a bit more sassy than Barb — and she survives more than three episodes, fortunately,” Purser teased in a December interview with The Guardian . Considering Stranger Things was Purser's first acting role, perhaps her character's early exit wasn't a bad thing. Purser also landed a role in Life of the Party with Melissa McCarthy, coming out in 2018. Then again, if the Duffer brothers could just find a way for us to get our fave nonconformist, '80s cult heroine back, we'd be cool with that, too.