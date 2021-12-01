Keep Winter At Bay With A Comfy-Chic Coat

If you’ve found yourself shivering and saying out loud, “Wow, when did it get so cold?” it’s probably time to coat yourself to proper warmth. While, unfortunately, many women’s winter jackets tend to veer towards the unshapely (and sometimes downright unsightly), you can still make do with the style details that make bundling up a tad more fashionable. We’re talking about wool outers with men’s-inspired lapels, muppet-level faux furs, floor-skimming puffers, and other cute coat trends that warrant a street-style moment. Below, take a gander at the best winter jackets for women that will keep you bundled up and toasty, but in the chicest way possible.
Power Puff
Don't shy away from volume — the puffer jacket is here to stay. This year, you can find a variety of options including ones stuffed with ethically-sourced down or synthetic fluff, versions that are cropped or over-the-butt, and in fitted or supremely oversized silhouettes.
Wrapped In Wool
The men's-inspired wool coat — with the lapels, button closures, mostly neutral color palettes, and that sweet mid-length — is such a mainstay classic that it shouldn't even be categorized as a "trend." But, look closely and you'll see that this year's wool-ish coats also have refreshed design details like romance sleeves and higher necklines.
Strictly Sherpa
We all know that sherpa has been around for a long time, but seemingly out of nowhere, it's everywhere this season. Perhaps it's because the sherpa coat is a more substantial version of the fleece jacket (also one of this year's must-have trends). Or, maybe it's because the sherpa coat is a more laid-back version of the teddy coat. Either way, this is a winter jacket you'll want to consider for cozy-seeking days.
Down To Duvet
There's nothing more satisfying than throwing on what is essentially a wearable sleeping bag. And, this year, floor-length puffers are proving to be chicer than previous years' iterations with more tent-like oversized-ness that is still lightweight but pack in extra-strength down power.
Muppet Mayhem
Faux fur coats are far more playful than they've ever been. Not at all concerned about looking like actual fur, these fuzzy overcoats in super bright hues and non-realistic textures could effectively double as muppet-y costumes. How's that for a statement piece?
Super Slick
It's the winter jacket with attitude. The coat that refuses bulk. The trench for entering the Matrix. If voluminous outers aren't your thing, perhaps the sleek and streamlined faux leather trench will be. Just add a pair of shades for serving extra sass.
