A Portrait Of 2020, As Told By The 12 Products YOU Bought Most

In a few days, 2020 will be a closed chapter in the book titled Well, That Was A Weird Year. Although most of us are ready to shove that tome to the back of life's proverbial bookshelf, there are still feel-good memories tucked within its pages that are worth revisiting — times when we lifted each other up from afar, days when we impressed ourselves with new sourdough baking skills, and countless moments in between. When we read between the lines of social distance, hand sanitizer, and our world on remote mode, we see a story of creativity and connectedness. For the purposes of this shoppable roundup, we'll be looking back from the vantage point of your (anonymous) virtual carts; examining how the purchases of you and your crew shaped shopping trends throughout a defining year. This is the portrait of 2020, as told by the 12 top-bought products that came to define it and (by the transitive property) us in return. Face masks, inflatable pools, and all.