This Sold-Out Vibrator Is Back (But Not For Long)

You already completed your favorite taco-cat puzzle (at least twice) and put the finishing touches on your WFH space weeks ago — now, it's time to focus your stuck-at-home energy inwards with a self-pleasure purchase. Sex toys have been trending so strongly throughout quarantine, that one popular brand's top-rated vibrator sold out completely: Dame Products’ Arc. But rev up your virtual carts, because the most wanted G-spot product is finally back in stock.
For those who need a refresher: Dame is the female-founded and Brooklyn-based sex-tech brand that’s shaken up the sexual wellness space with its beautifully-designed, unique vibrators. After being unveiled earlier this year, the Arc promptly sold out within 72 hours of launch. Featuring a subtly curved handle (for ergonomic comfort), chiseled tip (that hits all the right spots), and sleek dresser-worthy design (featured in two pastel colorways), Dames' take on the G-spot vibrator was instant sell-out material. Oh, and did we mention it has the strongest motor in the Dame lineup? Buckle up.
As of press time, the minty-blue Ice colorway is currently ready to ship to your doorstep ASAP — while the rose shade, Berry, is available for pre-order. It's safe to say that we can all expect to continue spending the majority of our time at home for the remainder of 2020, so why not make the most of it with a little investment in some big self-love?
