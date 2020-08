After months of getting used to working out at home, gyms are beginning to reopen in New York as of August 24 (along with museums and other cultural institutions). What does that look like, exactly? For some of us, it entails uprooting our entire fitness routines yet again and adjusting to a whole new way of hitting these shared machines. "When it comes to [choosing to go back to] the gym, you have to ask yourself: Are they taking your temperature when you walk in? Are you seeing them regularly clean equipment? Are staff and other clients in the gym wearing a mask?" New York City-based internist Dr. Niket Sonpal, MD, tells Refinery29. This brings us to perhaps the most important step in back-to-the-gym preparedness: wearing the proper type of non-medical face mask.