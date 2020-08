Going To The Gym? Read This First

Okay, so, no more spotters — what else should we steer clear of? Dr. Harris says activities that get our heart rate up and increase the amount of breathing we do, like hardcore cardio workouts . But if they're a must, be extra mindful in those scenarios about proximity. "You need to be adequately distanced from others — in some cases, having more than six feet of distance is appropriate during those high-output activities," he says. So before you hop on that treadmill to complete miles and miles of sprints, think again — are you far enough from others where your huffing and puffing won't be a danger? Be sure to take note.