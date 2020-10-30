Captain Obvious here, coming to you live from 2020 with the news that loungewear is on the verge of completely taking over. Thanks to a growing consumer preference for comfy duds, the cozy category was on the rise even before our worlds got turned upside down in March. With nary an office commute in sight for many of us, the only clothes we want to don are of the soft, loose, and nap-ready variety. Thus, the all-encompassing category known as loungewear seems poised to gobble up more and more of our fashion dollars as life continues on its stay-at-home track.
Brands that were already on the bed-friendly bandwagon are brandishing their gold medals right now, while others are scrambling to pivot their offerings to meet the demand for all things leisure and lounge. We’ve watched everyone, from the sustainable fairy godmother Eileen Fisher to the jeans queens at Madewell and even inclusive activewear imprint Girlfriend Collective, add pliable goods to their inventory — and the tide of terrycloth shows no signs of stopping. We didn’t want to lose track of all the new loungewear coming out of the woodwork, so we started keeping tabs.
Ahead, see (and shop!) our running list of every single brand that's dipped its toes into cozy clothes.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.