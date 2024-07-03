All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
We can’t resist a good sale, and trust us when we say that Aritzia’s annual summer sale definitely fits the bill. From now until July 8, everything at the Canadian retailer is up to 50 percent off, and pieces are going fast.
During the Aritzia summer sale, you can find everything from this season’s most covetable trends — sophisticated waistcoats, Y2K jorts, bubble skirts, and more — as well as timeless wardrobe staples — linen separates, classic T-shirts, and warm-weather-ready maxi dresses. So whether you’re looking to refresh your closet or try out the latest style taking over your IG and TikTok feeds, now is the time to do it.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
And if you’re feeling overwhelmed by all the choices, don’t worry: We’ve scoured Aritzia’s proverbial online aisles to find the best of the best. Read on to discover a few of our favorite pieces on sale now.
Aritzia Summer Sale Dresses
Airy, fashionable dresses are basically the only clothing item we want to face the summer heat in. From tiered maxi dresses to mini dresses, halter-neck silhouettes, wedding-guest-friendly pieces, and Skims-like cami dresses, there’s a discounted summer dress style for every occasion.
Aritzia Summer Sale Tops
One can never have too many classic white button-downs and T-shirts. But that’s not all that’s on offer in terms of summer tops during the Aritzia summer sale. Also find ruffled tanks, satin blouses, on-trend waistcoats, and more.
Aritzia Summer Sale Bottoms
Need a new pair of elegant shorts for weekend brunch? How about a pair of flowy linen pants or office-ready trousers? Or a trendy bubble skirt or a pleated tennis skirt to channel your inner Zendaya in Challengers? Look no further for the perfect summer style.
shop 6 products
Aritzia Summer Sale Denim
Denim jorts are back again, and you can find them on sale at Aritzia right now. But you can also find other denim essentials, like skirts, cutoffs, and, if you already want to look ahead to the cooler months, wide-leg jeans.
Aritzia Summer Sale Activewear + Loungewear
Whether you’re a fitness girlie or just like to stay comfortable, Aritzia has a wide range of cozy — and breathable — leggings, bike shorts, sweats, sports bras, and other activewear that will take you from running errands to hanging out at the beach and lounging around at home with ease.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
shop 6 products
Aritzia Summer Sale Shoes + Accessories
Find popular styles from covetable footwear brands like New Balance and Asics on sale now for your next summer sneaker. Or: Browse Aritzia’s own collection to pick up a new hat, handbag, or any other accessory you may need to round out your summer wardrobe.