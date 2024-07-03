ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
Aritzia’s Summer Sale Is Full Of Summer Trends & Must-Haves

Patricia Karounos
Last Updated July 3, 2024, 8:27 PM
We can’t resist a good sale, and trust us when we say that Aritzia’s annual summer sale definitely fits the bill. From now until July 8, everything at the Canadian retailer is up to 50 percent off, and pieces are going fast. 
During the Aritzia summer sale, you can find everything from this season’s most covetable trendssophisticated waistcoats, Y2K jorts, bubble skirts, and more — as well as timeless wardrobe staples — linen separates, classic T-shirts, and warm-weather-ready maxi dresses. So whether you’re looking to refresh your closet or try out the latest style taking over your IG and TikTok feeds, now is the time to do it. 
And if you’re feeling overwhelmed by all the choices, don’t worry: We’ve scoured Aritzia’s proverbial online aisles to find the best of the best. Read on to discover a few of our favorite pieces on sale now. 

Aritzia Summer Sale Dresses

Wilfred
Influence Linen Maxi Dress
$118.40$148.00
Aritzia
Airy, fashionable dresses are basically the only clothing item we want to face the summer heat in. From tiered maxi dresses to mini dresses, halter-neck silhouettes, wedding-guest-friendly pieces, and Skims-like cami dresses, there’s a discounted summer dress style for every occasion.
Wilfred
Lawn Dress
$76.80$128.00
Aritzia
Aritzia
Contour Cami Maxi Dress
$78.40$98.00
Aritzia
Wilfred
Only Slip Satin Maxi Dress
$102.40$128.00
Aritzia
Little Moon
Milos Dress
$158.40$198.00
Aritzia
Babaton
Catalyst Linen Dress
$59.99$120.00
Aritzia

Aritzia Summer Sale Tops

Wilfred
Tonka Satin Blouse
$46.80$78.00
Aritzia
One can never have too many classic white button-downs and T-shirts. But that’s not all that’s on offer in terms of summer tops during the Aritzia summer sale. Also find ruffled tanks, satin blouses, on-trend waistcoats, and more.
Denim Forum
The '90s Mia Denim Vest
$88.00$110.00
Aritzia
Babaton
Archive Shirt
$78.40$98.00
Aritzia
Wilfred
Bloom Top
$38.40$48.00
Aritzia
Wilfred
Eminence Top
$62.40$78.00
Aritzia
Sunday Best
Dream T-shirt
$21.00$30.00
Aritzia

Aritzia Summer Sale Bottoms 

Babaton
Bureau Short
$94.40$118.00
Aritzia
Need a new pair of elegant shorts for weekend brunch? How about a pair of flowy linen pants or office-ready trousers? Or a trendy bubble skirt or a pleated tennis skirt to channel your inner Zendaya in Challengers? Look no further for the perfect summer style.
Aritzia
The Effortless Pant™ New Linen
$118.40$148.00
Aritzia
Sunday Best
Bubbly Mini Poplin Skirt
$62.40$78.00
Aritzia
TNA
Picture Cargo Pant
$102.40$128.00
Aritzia
Sunday Best
Martine Poplin Skirt
$78.40$98.00
Aritzia
TNA
Tnamove™ Tennis Mini Skirt
$47.60$68.00
Aritzia
Babaton
Pleated Mini Short
$78.40$98.00
Aritzia

Aritzia Summer Sale Denim 

Agolde
Ellis Trouser Jean Short
$166.40$208.00
Aritzia
Denim jorts are back again, and you can find them on sale at Aritzia right now. But you can also find other denim essentials, like skirts, cutoffs, and, if you already want to look ahead to the cooler months, wide-leg jeans.
Denim Forum
The Farrah Hi-rise Wide Jean
$88.00$110.00
Aritzia
Babaton
Process Jean Skirt
$73.99$148.00
Aritzia
Levi's
Baggy Dad Jean
$86.40$108.00
Aritzia
Ksubi
Kali Shorts
$59.99$170.00
Aritzia
Citizens of Humanity
Delena Cargo Jean
$222.40$278.00
Aritzia

Aritzia Summer Sale Activewear + Loungewear 

Aritzia
Golden Glossform™ New Cheeky Hi-rise Legging
$62.00$78.00
Aritzia
Whether you’re a fitness girlie or just like to stay comfortable, Aritzia has a wide range of cozy — and breathable — leggings, bike shorts, sweats, sports bras, and other activewear that will take you from running errands to hanging out at the beach and lounging around at home with ease.
Aritzia
Golden Butter Sway Romper
$62.40$78.00
Aritzia
Aritzia
Golden Life New Cheeky Hi-rise 5" Short
$38.00$48.00
Aritzia
Aritzia
Golden Butter Volley Sports Bra
$44.00$55.00
Aritzia
Aritzia
Golden Movetech™ Legacy Hi-rise 2.5" Short
$46.40$58.00
Aritzia
Aritzia
Golden Butter Limit Zip Longsleeve
$62.40$78.00
Aritzia
Aritzia
Golden Dawn Jacket
$94.40$118.00
Aritzia

Aritzia Summer Sale Shoes + Accessories 

Babaton
Curator Bigger Bag
$78.40$98.00
Aritzia
Find popular styles from covetable footwear brands like New Balance and Asics on sale now for your next summer sneaker. Or: Browse Aritzia’s own collection to pick up a new hat, handbag, or any other accessory you may need to round out your summer wardrobe.
Aritzia
The Super Puff™ Bag
$40.60$58.00
Aritzia
Aritzia
Legendary Solid Brass Leather Belt
$54.40$68.00
Aritzia
ASICS
Gel-nyc Sneakers
$104.00$130.00
Aritzia
Little Moon
Sunbeam Hat
$54.40$68.00
Aritzia
New Balance
2002 Sneakers
$112.00$140.00
Aritzia
TNA
Mvp Baseball Cap
$20.00$25.00
Aritzia
Shop the full Aritzia Summer Sale

