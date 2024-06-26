ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Sales
The Zara Summer Sale Is Here & Full Of Trendy Summer Fashion

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated June 26, 2024, 9:30 PM
Guard your paychecks because Zara’s annual summer sale is back after much anticipation and speculation on TikTok about the official start date. The popular Spanish brand’s end-of-season discounted extravaganza begins today, June 26, starting at 9pm EST on the Zara app, 10pm EST on the website, and on June 27 in stores.

While the retailer’s special prices sale section has already featured discounted winter essentials, the Zara Summer Sale is the best time to find seasonally-appropriate fashion styles for the warm-weather months. Cart up everything from on-sale summer dresses and chic separates to stylish swimsuits and summer accessories like mixed metal jewelry and trendy sunglasses. And luckily, you can peruse all of the on-sale items now so you can plan your shopping haul ahead of time.

Scroll on to find our top picks from Zara’s coveted summer sale to refresh your wardrobe at too-good-to-be-true prices.
Zara Summer Sale Dresses

Zara
Linen Blend Polka Dot Midi Dress
$35.99$59.90
Zara
Summer dresses are staples for any warm-weather wardrobe, and Zara has styles for every kind of occasion. From flirty mini dresses for picnics to cocktail dresses for summer weddings and billowing maxi dresses for seaside strolls, Zara’s summer sale has all your frock needs covered.
Zara
Short Embroidered Dress
$29.99$49.90
Zara
Zara
Tiered Poplin Midi Dress
$39.99$59.90
Zara
Zara
Bow Trim Voluminous Satin Effect Mini Dress
$59.99$89.90
Zara
Zara
Linen Blend Midi Shirtdress
$49.99$69.90
Zara
Zara
Animal Print Dress
$35.99$49.90
Zara
Zara Summer Sale Tops

Zara
Delicate Ruched T-shirt
$15.99$25.90
Zara
You’ll no doubt be able to round out your collection of staple shirts and statement blouses with Zara’s sale styles. The broad selection includes everything from elevated T-shirts, one-shoulder silhouettes, and sequin tank tops to classic white button-down shirts and printed tube tops that can go from day to night.
Zara
Printed Tulle Bandeau Top
$12.99$17.90
Zara
Zara
Oversized Metallic Thread Shirt
$35.99$49.90
Zara
Zara
Sequin Knit Top
$29.99$45.90
Zara
Zara
Oversized Striped T-shirt
$17.99$27.90
Zara
Zara
Mixed Tulle Knit Top
$22.99$39.90
Zara
Zara Summer Sale Bottoms

Zara
Wide Leg 100% Linen Pants
$35.99$59.90
Zara
Need a pair of linen trousers for the office? A trendy skort to look put-together while running errands? Denim cut-off shorts for backyard barbecues? Zara’s summer sale features every type of bottom you could want. From mini shorts to maxi skirts, cart up and slip into styles that’ll complement your Zara tops to create a head-to-toe summer outfit.
Zara
Voluminous Skirt With Cutout Embroidery
$59.99$89.90
Zara
Zara
Mid Waist Denim Boyfriend Shorts
$25.99$39.90
Zara
Zara
Wrinkled Effect Wrap Pants
$35.99$49.90
Zara
Zara
Belted Linen Blend Skort
$29.99$45.90
Zara
Zara
High Waist Shorts
$35.99$49.90
Zara
Zara Summer Sale Swimsuits

Zara
Double Bikini Top
$19.99$29.90
Zara
Zara
Double Bikini Bottom
$19.99$29.90
Zara
Is there anything better than scoring on-sale swimsuits before the summer is actually over? We don't think so. Peruse discounted Zara one-piece swimsuits (that can double as bodysuits during your summer vacations!) and bikini separates in a range of classic solids and playful prints.
Zara
Halter Swimsuit
$35.99$49.90
Zara
Zara
Tied Bandeau Bikini Top
$19.99$35.90
Zara
Zara
Metal Piece Asymmetric Swimsuit
$35.99$49.90
Zara
Zara
Bikini Bottom
$19.99$29.90
Zara
Zara Summer Sale Bags & Shoes

Zara
Bow Trim Flat Sandals
$35.99$49.90
Zara
Don’t sleep on Zara’s bags or summer sandals. Complete your outfit with strappy flats or satin heels and wedges for your everyday activities and special occasions. And keep up with the summer-appropriate straw bag trend with the brand’s many on-sale woven basket bags, totes, and crossbody bags. For a more elevated look, try a leather bucket bag or shiny shoulder bag.
Zara
Woven Crossbody Bag
$29.99$39.90
Zara
Zara
Satin Effect Wedges
$35.99$49.90
Zara
Zara
Ruched Shoulder Bag
$25.99$35.90
Zara
Zara
Lace Up Tied Flat Leather Sandals
$35.99$49.90
Zara
Zara
Mini Crossbody Bag
$35.99$49.90
Zara
Zara
Bow Trim Heeled Fabric Sandals
$45.99$59.90
Zara
Zara
Bucket Bag With Buckles
$29.99$39.90
Zara
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

Zara Summer Sale Jewelry & Accessories

If you’re looking to stay on trend and be playful with your jewelry this season, consider carting up beaded candy-like necklaces or dramatic teardrop earrings. And if you’re looking to bring some more dimension to your summer outfits, throw on a denim bucket hat, printed bandana, or jute-and-leather belt for finishing touches.
Zara
Beaded Pearl Necklace
$29.99$49.90
Zara
Zara
Patchwork Denim Bucket Hat
$15.99$29.90
Zara
Zara
Semi-circular Earrings
$15.99$27.90
Zara
Zara
Leather Belt
$29.99$45.90
Zara
Zara
Wrinkled Effect Printed Bandana
$15.99$27.90
Zara
Shop full Zara Summer Sale

