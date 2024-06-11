ADVERTISEMENT
Banana Republic’s New Summer Collection Is Full Of Linen Must-Haves

Patricia Karounos
Last Updated June 11, 2024, 4:39 PM
A new season calls for a closet refresh. The first stop on our (virtual) shopping trip? Banana Republic, which just launched a summer collection full of the trendiest warm-weather must-haves and timeless pieces that will fit right into any wardrobe
With prices ranging from $40 to $400, Banana Republic’s June drop features summer-ready luxe fabrics — think: breezy linen, breathable cotton, and ultra-soft silk — and relaxed, well-tailored pieces that channel the easy, carefree vibes of vacation season. From wide-leg pants and jumpsuits to billowing maxi dresses, beachy kaftans, layerable sweaters, slouchy handbags, and leather sandals, there are tons of great options to sift through. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite pieces.  
Banana Republic Summer Tops 

Banana Republic
Keyhole Tank Top
$90.00
Banana Republic
Whether you’re heading to brunch with friends, strolling through the park, or lounging on a patio worthy of a Nancy Meyers movie, Banana Republic’s summer tops are ready for the occasion. Opt for a textured keyhole tank, a flowy one-shoulder blouse, or a classic oversized button-down.
Banana Republic
Cashmere-linen One-shoulder Sweater
$160.00
Banana Republic
Banana Republic
The Oversized Linen Shirt
$79.99$100.00
Banana Republic
Banana Republic
Linen Cropped Shirt
$90.00
Banana Republic
Banana Republic
Linen Sweater Tank
$120.00
Banana Republic
Banana Republic
Cashmere Sweater Polo
$140.00
Banana Republic
Banana Republic
Tencel Linen Top
$80.00
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Summer Pants & Shorts 

Banana Republic
High-rise Barrel Tencel Linen Pant
$140.00
Banana Republic
If wearing pants in the middle of summer heat is necessary, you’re going to want to make them linen (or, at least, a linen blend). Banana Republic offers the summer-staple fabric in all sorts of styles and silhouettes, including pull-on pants, wide-leg, trendy barrel-leg, cargo pants, and, of course, shorts.
Banana Republic
Mya Cotton-linen Cargo Pant
$130.00
Banana Republic
Banana Republic
4'' Linen Pull-on Short
$70.00
Banana Republic
Banana Republic
Hemp-cotton Wide-leg Paperbag Pant
$130.00
Banana Republic
Banana Republic
Linen Pull-on Pant
$130.00
Banana Republic
Banana Republic
Italian Linen-cotton Wide-leg Jean
$150.00
Banana Republic
Banana Republic
High-rise Pleated Pant
$150.00
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Summer Dresses & Jumpsuits 

Banana Republic
Strapless Linen Mini Dress
$180.00
Banana Republic
A perfect summer dress — or jumpsuit — is, in our opinion, one that can effortlessly take you from casual to dressed-up settings with ease. In Banana Republic’s summer collection, find crochet-like maxi dresses, fit-and-flare midis, strap-optional minis, and linen jumpsuits that fit the bill.
Banana Republic
Cotton-blend Open-stitch Maxi Dress
$250.00
Banana Republic
Banana Republic
Pinnacles Linen Romper
$150.00
Banana Republic
Banana Republic
Silk Habotai Backless Maxi Dress
$400.00
Banana Republic
Banana Republic
Onda Linen Jumpsuit
$220.00
Banana Republic
Banana Republic
Poplin Cut-out Maxi Dress
$200.00
Banana Republic
Banana Republic
Poplin Maxi Shirtdress
$160.00
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Summer Matching Sets 

Banana Republic
Viscose-linen Cropped Tank
$80.00
Banana Republic
Banana Republic
Viscose-linen Maxi Skirt
$150.00
Banana Republic
No matter what your mood or aesthetic is this month, Banana Republic’s June drop has a stylish matching set for you, including suit separates (linen blazers, vests, and trousers), tank-and-short sets, and cropped tops with maxi skirts.
Banana Republic
Relaxed Pinstripe Linen Blazer
$240.00
Banana Republic
Banana Republic
High-rise Relaxed Linen Pant
$140.00
Banana Republic
Banana Republic
Cotton Twill Vest
$150.00
Banana Republic
Banana Republic
4'' Cotton Twill Short
$90.00
Banana Republic
Banana Republic
Hemp-cotton Cropped Shirt
$120.00
Banana Republic
Banana Republic
Hemp-cotton Paperbag Short
$80.00
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Summer Shoes & Accessories  

Banana Republic
Slouchy Vida Straw Bag
$160.00
Banana Republic
No look is complete without a pair of shoes and a chic handbag. Choose from leather slides, heeled sandals, and kitten heels — and match them with slouchy pebble-leather purses with detachable straps for maximum versatility.
Banana Republic
Ravello Slide Sandal
$120.00
Banana Republic
Banana Republic
Terzo Leather Kitten-heel Sandal
$240.00
Banana Republic
Banana Republic
Contorno Leather Block-heel Sandal
$240.00
Banana Republic
Banana Republic
Everyday Italian Leather Tote
$280.00
Banana Republic
Banana Republic
Mini Slouchy Vida Bag
$220.00
Banana Republic

