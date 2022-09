Why Fall Is The Best Fashion Season

One thing about fall styling is that it also allows us to ditch who we are for who we want to be — fashion-wise, that is. When we are spoiled with good weather, there are fewer factors to inhibit our desire to fully express ourselves through fashion, giving us the chance to try different facets of our personalities or even dress in a new one. Without this yearly exercise — one that forces people to be honest with their personal style via transitional dressing — we’d be stuck falling into winter without any dress-up fun. In turn, when style personalities come out to play, streets, bars, cafés, offices, and trains become an everyday moodboard of fashion inspiration.