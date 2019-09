How To Wear This Tricky Outfit Combination All Fall Long

But when it comes to over-the-knee boots , you may feel like you're restricted to micro- mini skirts short-suits , or oversized sweatshirts (sans pants) because you've gotta show off your shoes. Right? Well, not always. Since last fall, we've been seeing taller boots get paired with longer dresses, offering a look that feels as rooted in Bohemia as it is modern. And it's not as much replacing the whole lampshading thing as it's offering up a solid alternative for people who don't want to dress like Ariana Grande