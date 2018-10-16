How To Wear This Tricky Outfit Combination All Fall Long

When it comes to building an outfit, some proportions and pairings just make sense. Take a high-waisted pant and a crop top, for example: one picks up where the last left off. Or, think about a midi dress and ankle boots — what's not to love about that perfect sliver of exposed lower leg?
But when it comes to over-the-knee boots, you may feel like you're restricted to micro-mini skirts, short-suits, or oversized sweatshirts (sans pants) because you've gotta show off your shoes. Right? Well, not always. Since last fall, we've been seeing taller boots get paired with longer dresses, offering a look that feels as rooted in Bohemia as it is modern. And it's not as much replacing the whole lampshading thing as it's offering up a solid alternative for people who don't want to dress like Ariana Grande.
Since dresses + boots = one of the best outfit formulas fall has to offer, you may as well get a few of the styling options down pat. Because whether you pair your over-the-knee boots with a party-ready mini or a printed prairie dress, you'll no doubt get some significant mileage out of them this season. Here's just a few to wear this sometimes-tricky, but always worth it, fall style combination.
