For 2020, The Fashion Awards Celebrated Community Over Celebrity

Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton presented the recipients of the people category, those who create "equal, diverse, and empowered workforces from head office and supply chain to shop floor." British Vogue 's Edward Enninful was awarded, with The Crown 's Emma Corrin sending a virtual message of gratitude for the progress and positivity Enninful has injected both at the title and within the industry at large. Agents of change in holding the industry to account, Lindsay Peoples Wagner and Sandrine Charles, also won the award for their work in founding the innovative and much-needed Black in Fashion Council . Designers Priya Ahluwalia and Samuel Ross were both commended for using their platforms "to raise awareness around the challenges of the Black community, especially in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement," with Ross pledging an incredible £10,000, or $13,485 USD, to organizations and people on the front line of the movement. Brother Vellies founder Aurora James was also awarded for spearheading the 15% Pledge , a powerful platform calling on retailers to commit 15% of their shelf space to Black-owned brands