Why Edward Enninful's 'Vogue' Matters To An African Woman

Since his role was made public, much has been written about him; a native of Ghana and a venerable industry darling since the ‘80s, who launched his career first as a model, and then an assistant to Simon Foxton at i-D. Some of the press has be focused on how his new appointment reflects a shift in thinking across seats of power in British fashion, something The Evening Standard called a ‘post class revolution.’ But, most of it has been about how an entire world of young black people like me, or, really anyone who’s ever felt other, different, or forgotten, are hoping that from such an important and visible seat, he can do more to reveal a clearer and more relatable image of who fashion magazines are actually made for. It’s a heavy weight, but it’s definitely part of the package when you are one of the ‘first.’ Especially this particular first, in an industry that ushers in a first far less frequently than we’d like. No one can know what he’ll face, taking that on, but I hope he at least tries to burn a few houses down. Maybe more than a few.