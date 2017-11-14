Why Edward Enninful's 'Vogue' Matters To An African Woman

Like my parents, Edward’s parents are also West African immigrants. In my case, we moved to Lesotho when I was three, and then again to South Africa when I was 12. There’s a particular internal struggle that comes with moving, especially as you reach an age when defining your identity becomes central to everything. To see someone whose experiences were so similar to mine, but see the international success Enninful has achieved at such iconic publications like i-D, W, and now British Vogue isn’t just encouraging, but validating. Like, maybe there is space for a global citizen like me to have a voice in discussions on cultural identity. The fashion industry likes to think of itself as liberal and open-minded, and yet for years I’ve never felt like anyone was making work with someone like me in mind, let alone inviting me to make it with them. And I often wonder if Enninful felt that way, too, growing up.