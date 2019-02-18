Michael Halpern: The King Of Glamour 2.0

"Whether it was between the wars, in the '70s, or now, there have been so many times that history has shown us that the way to get through something is with decadence. Through giving yourself a break and not living with the weight of the world on your shoulders. It’s about being able to let loose a little bit." So, what will he be doing after his show to let loose and celebrate this season’s feat? "Usually we do a big after-party with our sponsors and partners, and that has been amazing. But this season it’s just me and my friends going out for Chinese food, which is my favorite thing to do."