Christian Cowan Does His Own Version Of 'La Bomba"

Out walked model Duckie Thot in a pinstriped suit that signaled a strong collection was about to unfold. But come time for her second turn on the runway, she'd be sporting something very different: a gigantic beach hat, chopped into a top and skirt, and nothing else. The audience erupted in laughter because, one could assume, they knew exactly what was going on. For spring 2018, French designer Jacquemus took over Instagram with an ubiquitous accessory called La Bomba ; it went down in history as one of the biggest — and most dramatic — hats ever made. After being called out by Diet Prada to have claimed that Bella Hadid's version was made by himself, though it was made by someone else ( Olmos & Flores ), the hat took on new form. Was this a display of Cowan's cheeky, British humor? Without question (and it was a collaboration with milliner Eugenia Kim , to boot). But it was also a creative way to get buzz going and remind the fashion crowd that things don't always have to be so serious.