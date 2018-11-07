Party season has officially landed: Topshop's collaboration with the sequin-laden British designer Michael Halpern is here. The most-hyped designer of London Fashion Week’s AW18 schedule back in February, Halpern’s aesthetic has every soiree in your calendar sewn-up, from mish-mash prints to disco-dancing shapes.
Halpern's collections ooze high-impact glamour, and the 28-piece line, available at Topshop stores globally and online today, is no different. With prices starting at £35, we can all get in on the Studio 54 drama, too. Think electric neon, pattern sequins, and show-stopping disco ball jumpsuits - the only question is which piece do we wear for New Year's Eve?
“I think it’s fabulous that as a younger brand we’re able to work with Topshop, making the type of clothing we do for the main Halpern collection in an accessible way, so more people can really feel the glamour,” founder and creative director Michael explains. “I want the whole world to feel as glam as possible, and this type of collaboration is a fantastic way to accomplish that.”
The New York-born designer graduated from Central Saint Martins in 2016, and has garnered a huge fanbase in London thanks to his London Fashion Week debut in February 2017. His glittering designs have been worn by the likes of Adwoa Aboah, Lupita Nyong’o, Marion Cotillard, Diane Kruger and Amal Clooney, and his eye for entrancing sequins won him the 2017 British Emerging Talent Award for Womenswear at the Fashion Awards.
“We are thrilled to collaborate with Michael; especially at such an exciting time in his career,” Anthony Cuthbertson, Global Design Director at Topshop & Topman, said. “Our capsule embodies the disco spirit and signature feminine silhouettes he is renowned for; we can’t wait to bring the world of Halpern to Topshop with styles that will no doubt kick-start the partywear season.”
With neon velvet separates, printed two-pieces, sequin-adorned jumpsuits, and iridescent camo-print mini dresses, the collection is brimming with ‘70s disco fever. Bring on the party.
