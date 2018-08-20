Topshop's New Collaboration Is Party Season Heaven

Sayonara, summer! We’re already looking to next season thanks to Topshop's collaboration with the sequin-laden British designer Michael Halpern, announced today. The most-hyped designer of London Fashion Week’s fall 2018 schedule back in February, Halpern’s aesthetic has party season sewn-up, from high-impact prints to disco-dancing shapes.
Halpern's collections ooze glamour, so we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the 28-piece line, available at Topshop stores globally and online from early November. In the teaser video below, among the signature structured busts and skin-tight trousers, we spy a sparkly bucket hat, hinting at a more casual take on the designer’s aesthetic. With prices starting at $68, it looks like we can all get in on the Studio 54 drama.
“I think it’s fabulous that as a younger brand we’re able to work with Topshop, making the type of clothing we do for the main Halpern collection in an accessible way, so more people can really feel the glamour,” founder and creative director Halpern explains. “I want the whole world to feel as glam as possible, and this type of collaboration is a fantastic way to accomplish that.”
The New York-born designer graduated from Central Saint Martins in 2016 and has garnered a huge fanbase in London thanks to his debut in February 2017. His designs have been worn by the likes of Adwoa Aboah, Lupita Nyong’o, Marion Cotillard, Diane Kruger, and Amal Clooney, and his eye for entrancing sequins won him the 2017 British Emerging Talent Award for Womenswear at the Fashion Awards.
“We are thrilled to collaborate with Michael; especially at such an exciting time in his career,” Anthony Cuthbertson, Global Design Director at Topshop & Topman, said. “Our capsule embodies the disco spirit and signature feminine silhouettes he is renowned for; we can’t wait to bring the world of Halpern to Topshop with styles that will no doubt kick-start the partywear season.”
With ‘neon velvet separates, printed two-pieces, sequin-adorned jumpsuits, and iridescent camouflage print mini dresses,’ expect a collection brimming with ‘70s disco fever. Anyone with '90s fatigue will be happy about that.
The 28-piece collection will be available in selected Topshop stores globally and online at www.topshop.com early November 2018.
