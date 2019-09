Topshop's New Collaboration Is Party Season Heaven

Halpern's collections ooze glamour, so we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the 28-piece line, available at Topshop stores globally and online from early November. In the teaser video below, among the signature structured busts and skin-tight trousers, we spy a sparkly bucket hat, hinting at a more casual take on the designer’s aesthetic. With prices starting at $68, it looks like we can all get in on the Studio 54 drama.