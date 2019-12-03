The Best Red Carpet Looks At The Fashion Awards 2019

The Fashion Awards 2019 was set to be the most glamorous and glitzy event of the year back when Tracee Ellis Ross was announced as the host, but when Janet Jackson presented Rihanna with her Urban Luxe Award, the night got even better.
Celebrities from Adut Akech to Julia Roberts, Shailene Woodley to Cate Blanchett, flew from across the world to attend the annual ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall.
You can check out the big winners here but in the meantime, click through to peruse the most breathtaking ballgowns and sumptuous suiting we spotted on the red carpet on the night.