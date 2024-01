7 New Skincare Trends That’ll Be Everywhere In 2024

Most experts featured in this story put forward exosomes as a burgeoning skincare trend for 2024. Don’t let the scientific name put you off — but do stay with us here. Dr. Colette Haydon, dermopharmacist and founder of lixirskin , says that exosomes are a teeny tiny piece of material extracted from a cell (in skincare, we’re talking about plant cells). This little molecule is essentially a messenger and it carries information to other cells, telling them to behave in a certain way. Often, that molecule contains things like peptides (skin-strengthening proteins) and growth factors, which we know boost collagen and elastin in the skin. Dr. Ejikeme says that exosomes enhance firmness and skin texture, as well as boost luminosity and help minimize the appearance of large pores. The catch? There aren't that many ways to administer exosomes at home just yet; while there are some skincare brands that use exosomes in products , the options are still fairly limited (and the prices are very high).