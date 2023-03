As with any topical application, not every skin-care product is made for every type of skin. "Side effects of any product may not necessarily be related to the primary ingredient, but perhaps to the additives, preservatives, or fragrances added to the formulation," explains Dr. Madhère. Some adverse reactions may include but are not limited to mild irritation, rash, itching, pustules, and acne. There's good news for those who don't get on with retinol — Caglia says that EGF are known to be gentler on the skin compared to the ingredient, as they do not have the same flaking effect.