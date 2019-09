25 Pieces To Buy If You’re Into Gorpcore

If you've been wondering why everyone you know suddenly has an affinity for Patagonia half-zips and Birkenstocks , blame gorpcore . The follow up to normcore — i.e. the weird, kind-of genius moment when people started wearing plain and unpretentious pieces, like dad hats and polo shirts gorpcore (gorp = trail mix, by the way), started about a year ago and has gone full-force for spring. Once worn strictly by outdoorsy folk, performance pieces (i.e. anoraks , chin-strap hats, and hiking boots ) are now being adopted by city dwellers. Yes, some people are slaves to practicality, but when it comes to gorpcore, this style choice is, of course, all about irony. But don't let that shy you away from the trend.