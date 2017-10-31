How To Pick Out The Best Sneakers For Your Jeans

Denim and sneakers: two of our favorite things in this world. Denim and sneakers together? Easily one of our top five pairings in this world. But just because we love them individually doesn't mean they always work well together. In fact, styling the two is a little more nuanced than we would imagine. While we stand by wearing whatever the hell you're happiest in at the end of the day, some pairings tend to look better than others — where kick-flare jeans and a classic pair of Adidas Superstars are a dream team, wide-legged and looser-fitting pants need a little more consideration.