Say what you like about the shower-shoe trend, but there's no disputing that it — in its many designer and retail iterations — nabbed top honors as this spring's ugly "It" shoe. Thanks, Chloé. Its crazy popularity actually speaks to a much larger footwear movement, though. In recent seasons, ugly shoes have amassed a die-hard following. Which means that our favorite active-sandal hybrid, Teva , will definitely have a place on our feet this time around, too.