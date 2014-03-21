Say what you like about the shower-shoe trend, but there's no disputing that it — in its many designer and retail iterations — nabbed top honors as this spring's ugly "It" shoe. Thanks, Chloé. Its crazy popularity actually speaks to a much larger footwear movement, though. In recent seasons, ugly shoes have amassed a die-hard following. Which means that our favorite active-sandal hybrid, Teva, will definitely have a place on our feet this time around, too.
Funk up Teva's spring crop with knee-high socks for a totally cool transitional outfit. Or, let your feet breathe and pair 'em with jeans and warm-weather duds. Its Original Universal style is only $40 a pop — meaning it's way affordable to buy them in multiple colors, if you so desire. Don't fight it: Click ahead to peep all the reasons we're embracing the "ugly" — they're actually rather charming in a not-traditionally-pretty kind of way, if you know what we mean.